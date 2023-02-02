In case you missed it, Kanye has found love again. Sometime in January, Ye and Yeezy architectural designer Bianca Censori tied the knot in a secret ceremony. TMZ reports that the union comes without a marriage license.

Though the ceremony was extremely private (still no word on what went down and who wore what), the newlyweds have begun stepping out publicly. The couple recently went to dinner at the infamous Nobu restaurant in Los Angeles, where Censori-West met Ye’s 9-year-old daughter, North West.

What does one wear to meet their husband’s kids for the first time? When you’re Censori-West, you opt for a generally sleek look with one statement piece. While Ye was in his usual utilitarian chic, his wife wore a black leather blazer over black nylons and super fluffy knee-high yeti boots. A contemporary spin on the ever-trendy nylons-paired-with-blazer look.

Celebrity photographer Stan Potts caught the family on their way out.