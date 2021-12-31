Jordyn Woods showed us that she is about her business as she rocked a beige corset-style pantsuit from Fashion Nova.
Jordyn Woods wore Fashion Nova’s $99.99 Charleigh Blazer Pant Set in taupe. The suit included a corset-style blazer jacket with a hook-and-eye closure and shoulder pads along with wide leg pants. While Woods stunned in the taupe version, the set also comes in black.
To go along with the look, Woods accessorized with a Louis Vuitton handbag and nude chain-detail thong heels. For hair, she wore her braids in a ponytail.
Would you rock this look? Shop the set here.