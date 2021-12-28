We have truly reached the end of an amazing show run. HBO’s hit television show Insecure debuted its series finale on Sunday night where fans were taken on a fast-forwarded journey through the lives of their favorite girl friend group, with the theme of birthdays in place complimented by deserving happy endings.

One thing we’re going to miss about Insecure is the show’s fashions! The last episode of the final season definitely had some major style moments and we were there to capture them all. Without further ado, let’s get into the fashions from the series finale (beware: spoilers lie ahead):

Molly, played by Yvonne Orji, and Taurean, played by Leonard Robinson, got married! For the wedding, Orji wore an Oscar de la Renta Bridal Fall 2019 gown with the bridesmaids dressed in red Valentino dresses. Tiffany, played by Amanda Seales, wore a $8,550 Valentino asymmetrical-sleeve gown with ruffle detail. Kelli, played by Natasha Rothwell, wore a draped silk cape gown by the brand. Nikiva Dionne wore a Valentino flared-cuffed heavy lace gown.

Molly (Yvonne Orji) and Issa, played by Issa Rae, visited Tiffany in Denver where Molly asked Issa a game-changing question. Yvonne Orji wore a mint Proenza Schouler set, including the rib knit collared cardigan and rib knit cropped pants, while Issa rocked a Celine Fall/Winter 2018 multicolor tie-dye button shirt from Artifact NY with biker shorts and a bralette top.

Molly (Yvonne Orji) popped out at Issa’s surprise birthday bash wearing a $395 Sid Neigum crew cutout tension blouse paired with blue jeans.

Tiffany (Amanda Seales) attended Molly’s birthday party, eager to get away from Denver, wearing a $940 Roberta Einer “Ali” dress paired with a $495 Coperni “Swipe” orange bag.

Issa got ready for a romantic night with her new man wearing a Suzy Black $128 Aubrey asymmetrical bralette and $78 Kennedy high-waist bikini.

Kelli (Natasha Rothwell) made a huge announcement on her birthday along with her new man wearing a custom green feathered dress, made by Insecure’s in-house tailors.

Costume design was by Shiona Turini.

What did you think of the series finale?

Photos: Insecure HBO / Lelanie Foster