Joe Biden’s Granddaughter Natalie Biden Wears Custom Bubblegum Pink Lafayette 148 Coat to Inauguration
Natalie Biden, granddaughter of President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, wore a custom LAFAYETTE 148 NEW YORK coat at today’s inauguration ceremony of President Joe Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris in Washington, DC.
Natalie Biden, pictured above, wearing a custom Lafayette 148 New York Luxe Cashmere Dawson Coat. Similar styles will run you $1,619.
Purchase the coats above here and here.
This might be one of the most requested looks of the day!
What do you say? Hot! or Hmm..?