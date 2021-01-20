Joe Biden Granddaughter Finnegan Biden’s Inauguration Brandon Maxwell Camel Brown Coat and Matching Dress

One of our 2nd most requested looks? Finnegan Biden’s Inauguration Day $3,000 Brandon Maxwell Camel Coat and $2,195 Matching Dress:

Her coat, which was $3,000 before it sold out,  features a clean silhouette with an elegant shawl lapel and smart button closures.

She paired the coat with a chic dress in the same color and coordinating vegan leather gloves.

 

A classic silhouette, this dress features an elegant a-line skirt and flattering scoop neck.

The look is sold out, but shop Maxwell’s current collection at BrandonMaxwell.com.

Images: Getty/Brandon Maxwell

