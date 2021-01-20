Poet Amanda Gorman Wears Prada Yellow Coat at Inauguration 2021
Amanda Gorman, the youngest ever Inaugural Poet, wore a Prada Double-breasted natté toile yellow coat, white poplin shirt, black leather pencil skirt with black Saffiano leather pumps and a fiery red satin headband while reading at the Inauguration of the 46th President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris in Washington D.C on Wednesday, January 20th.
She accessorized her look with gold hoops and a birdcage ring gifted to her by Oprah (the birdcage ring was a tribute to Maya Angelou).
Congrats to this young Queen on this historic day!
Images: Courtesy