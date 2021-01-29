Jazmine Sullivan Posed for a W Mag Feature in Fashion Bomb Daily Shop Designer Arianna Elmy Pink and Green Billow Sleeve Party Blouse and Matching Cigarette Vent Pants
Jazmine Sullivan shows no sign of slowing down with her fashion moments she’s been giving lately. She recently posed for a feature in W Mag donning Fashion Bomb Daily Shop designer Arianna Elmy.
Jazmine Sullivan was rocking Fashion Bomb Daily Shop Arianne Elmy Pink and Green Bellow Sleeve Party Blouse and Cigarette Vent Pants while posing for her recent shoot with W Mag. Her look was styled by Troi Anthoni. Her hair was done by De McPherson with makeup by @beautemua.
Can’t get over this look? Make it yours today by shopping it here and explore more from Arianne Elmy on fashionbombdailyshop.com.
Photos: @mama.photog