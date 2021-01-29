You Should Know: Belle Lux Day Spa in Atlanta Owned by Janaya Burke

We at Fashion Bomb Daily are always on the look out for Bomb places to get spa treatments to relax, tune up our skin and tighten our pores! If you’re in Atlanta, you should look no further than Belle Lux Day Spa, a Decatur based beauty haven founded by Janaya Burke:

Janaya founded Belle Lux at the age of 19 fueled by her passion for all things fabulous, and created a brand that all ages can identify with and utilize for the overall wellness of their image, both internally and externally.

Belle Lux Day spa specializes in all aesthetics services including, facials , chemical peels, body waxing, and Non Invasive body’s contouring. Belle Lux Day Spa also offers training classes for up and coming Entrepreneurs interested in tapping into the works of Aesthetics.

Learn more at BelleluxDaySpa.com and be sure to follow them on Instagram @BelleLuxDaySpa. In Atlanta? Give them a visit at 3009 Rainbow Dr. Suite D Decatur, GA 30034 or give them a call at 678-573-9436.

Tell them we sent you!