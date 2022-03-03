While talk of summer beach time tends to be dominated by the bikini vs not debate, it offers oh-so-much-more for the fashionista looking for a little fun. What’s cute and trendy to wear to the beach? Let’s dive right in!

The Suit

First up, it is the beach, so you are going to need a suit, even if you’re not that into the idea of taking a swim. It just looks right and makes sense, too. After all, what happens if you get wet by accident? Don’t feel confined to a bikini or one-piece, however. It’s 2022, baby- there’s plenty of options. Why not try swim dresses for women, for a more layered (and adorably feminine) look?

Or keep it sporty with a tankini. Rash guards and leggings work great too. For dudes hoping to avoid the banana hammock, we advise checking out some sporty compression shorts, or going old-school with a pair of classic board shorts. Whatever makes you comfortable, but can stand up to a little seawater when it’s time to play.

The Colors

It’s the beach, baby! Even if you can’t be parted from a gothic color palette or your LBD day-to-day, it’s time to kick off the shackles and bring some whimsical spirit to the table. If you really can’t see yourself in funky florals or summer-drenched patterns (but they are amazing for the beach, mind) then why not play with some cool monochrome looks? Stripes of all kinds have a jaunty nautical feel, and can give you a slim, old-Hollywood glamor vibe, too. Vibrant neons and bold jewel tones bring out the best in darker skins, and there’s never been a better time to experiment with brightness.

The Sun

Time to get a little serious. The very first beach accessories you need are the ones that are going to keep you safe from the sun. Sun-kissed skin feels fantastic, but remember it’s also a major source of premature aging. And dark skins aren’t exempt from the risk of skin cancer, either. So make sure you have a great sunscreen lined up (remember to think reef-safe, too).

Luckily, you can have tons of fashionable fun staying out of those aging rays. Time to hook yourself up with a super-chic wide-brimmed beach hat, some sexy sunglasses, and an awesome beach bag to throw it all in.

The Wardrobe

Unless you’re super chill- and the rest of the beach is, too- you’re going to need something fun and funky to throw over your suit. Now’s the time to embrace that floaty kaftan or breezy sarong of your dreams. Want something a little more covered? The beach and the maxi dress go hand-in-hand. If you’re feeling more flirty, take the hemline up, and pack a cool cotton summer dress to slip on.

The beach is one of the few places in the world where you don’t need to worry about shoes, but let’s be honest- jeweled flat sandals, or even a classier flip flop, is the perfect way to showcase a beach-worthy pedi, and keep your feet sanitary, too.

The Accessories

Time to go wild, fashionistas! Leave the ‘good’ jewelery at home and think chunky, fun, and loud. If you’re hoping to showcase your ethnic heritage with pride, this is the perfect venue for beads, sleek woods, and natural components. If you’re looking for elegance over fun, skip plastic and faux-metals, and lean into resin, glass, and hardwood instead.

