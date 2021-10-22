Hi Bombshells! Meet Shakia, our Fashion Bombshell of the Day. She says, “My primary mission, with my Fashion Blog Kiki Style Dairy, is to inspire women to look and feel their best despite their budget or body shape.” Check her out below.

Shakira continued by saying, “If I was to describe my style, it would be classy romantic with a bit of playful chic. I just love to play around with fashion prints and color.”

What do you think of this Bombshell’s style?

Fashion Bombshell of the Day is a feature showcasing the singular style of Fashion Bomb Readers. Send your name, location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com