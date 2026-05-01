Suede Season: How to Style the Women’s Suede Jacket Like Your Favorite Celebrities

In a world of celebrities, Suede is having a massive moment. With its soft, velvety, and versatile appeal, suede jackets for women are back in the game with full throttle. From Rihanna’s off-duty style to Zendaya’s cool, effortless vibe, suede is everywhere. So if you have been waiting for the right moment to own one for yourself, now is the right time to go for it.

Here’s a list of A-list celebrities who are rocking this trend with their unique outfits. But first…

Why Suede Is Back On Every It-Girl’s Radar

Let’s get one thing clear: Suede has been a part of fashion for decades. However, it just needed a little push to make a comeback. Especially now, when the 70s trend is seen on the runways again. All for its smooth and plush texture, high-end brands and influencers are considering it the best alternative to leather.

Besides feeling comfortable, suede naturally elevates your look. It stands out because it works both as a casual staple and a polished statement piece. So if you want your wardrobe to thank you, NYC Jackets offers a beautiful collection of women’s suede jackets that combines classic sophistication with a contemporary vibe.

5 Celebrity-Inspired Ways To Wear It

Ready to create your favorite celeb’s style? Here’s how to style the suede jacket for women, with looks straight from them.

The Zendaya Effect

When you look at Zendaya’s style, you’ll find it to be chic and edgy. A cropped suede moto combined with wide-leg trousers and pointed boots strikes a perfect balance between a relaxed and structured look.

The key to pulling this look off is balancing proportions. A cropped upper silhouette with a wide lower frame gives off both a modern and effortless feel.

Tracee Ellis Ross Energy

Tracee Ellis Ross is known for oversized pieces and bold style choices. For instance, the oversized suede shaket, slip dress, and chunky gold jewelry. The shaket gives off playful energy, the statement jewelry and the slip dress keep it feminine.

Kerry Washington’s Polished Power Move

Kerry Washington showed the world suede jacket has elegance too. Say a tailored suede blazer-jacket, silk blouse, and sleek trousers are a power move but in a softer, more welcoming way. The mix of different textures and cuts makes this look 10/10 for any professional setting or a dinner date.

Rihanna’s Off-Duty Cool

As Rihanna once said, “You can beat me, but you can’t beat my style.” She’s the queen of off-duty style, and her suede jacket game is on fleek. A fringed suede jacket + simple bodysuit + baggy denim + oversized sunglasses = screams cool-girl RiRi. It’s chic, stylish, and comfortable enough for going for a brunch and running errands afterwards.

Issa Rae’s Soft Femme Moment

If laid-back elegance had a name, it’d be Issa Rae. It’s her pastel suede jacket, worn with a monochrome knit set and sneakers, that brings a soft, feminine feel to the suede trend. This look is equally comfy and chic for occasions where you want to look relaxed but also put-together at the same time.

Best Care Tips for Your Suede Piece

Like every garment item, Suede needs proper care to stay in top condition. Use a soft brush after each wear to remove dust and dirt. Suede can absorb moisture, so ensure you invest in a good-quality water-repellent spray. Hang it on a padded hanger to maintain its shape. Suede is soft and luxurious; never machine wash.

What Makes a Suede Jacket a Must-Have?

The suede jacket is a timeless piece that can elevate any humdrum wardrobe. From Tracee’s playful vibe to Rihanna’s laid-back style, a suede jacket for women adds sophistication and edge. So if you’re ready to make the right investment, own a suede upper garment because this one does the heavy lifting for you.