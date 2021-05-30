Black, White, and Red Disney’s Cruella Inspired Look Contest Winners: Shakia and Martina

All week long, we were flooded with submissions of bomb black, white, and red looks inspired by Disney’s Cruella movie! We also asked our readers to vote on their fave looks and now the time has come to announce winners of the contest.

In first place, Shakia aka @shakiasharee is crowned the winner! Her black, white, and red look oozed of class and timelessness, truly embodying the essence of Cruella herself. She wore a black and white wrap dress paired with red pumps and red lip.

In second place, Martina (@martinaaharris) snags the win! The wardrobe stylist also went with a classy approach to her look rocking the “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” polka dot dress from Pretty Boutique LA with vintage Chanel earrings, Baldi platform patent leather sandals, and a black floppy straw hat and handbag from her personal online boutique.

Congratulations to these ladies! Please reach out to contest@fashionbombdaily.com to retrieve your prizes.

Disney’s Cruella is now out in theaters and on Disney+ with Premiere Access for a one time additional fee! Enjoy the trailer below:

Directed by Craig Gillespie, Cruella will release simultaneously in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access on May 28. 2021