Like mother, like daughter! Mother-daughter duo Thandiwe Newton and Nico Parker were spotted at the premiere of the Reminiscence film in LA yesterday, giving us a high fashion style moment on the red carpet as they rocked Versace ensembles.

Thandiwe Newton wore a look from Atelier Versace Fall/Winter 2020, styled by Erin Walsh. Making her shine bright like the star she is, her dress beamed in a mixture of yellow and gold complete with crystal fringe embellishments and an adorned one-shoulder detail which connects to the piece’s floor-length sheer cape. She paired the look with ALEVí Milano “Penelope” sandals and Bulgari jewelry.

Newton’s daughter Nico Parker wore a custom Versace Resort 2022 look, styled by Jason Bolden. Her look included a sleeveless mini dress and matching footed tights in a colorful jacquard print design. She paired the look with a pair of silver platform heels.

Reminiscence hits theaters and HBO Max this Friday, August 20th.

What say you?

Photos: Getty