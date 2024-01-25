Clothes are one of many ways to express yourself, but sometimes it can be difficult to choose what you can do to spice up an outfit. In this guide, we explore how to upgrade your accessories game to elevate your outfit.

Upgrade your sunglass collection

A cool pair of sunglasses instantly elevates any outfit. When you are out shopping for new shades, you should go beyond basic black and tortoiseshell options and try out some trendy tinted lenses like rose, yellow, or light blue. Depending on what you are wearing, this can help make your outfit look fashion-ready. For the frame shape, you should always look for pairs that complement your face. So Round and oval faces look great in angular cat eye or rectangle frames.

Vintage-inspired sunglasses are always a fun way to show your personality if that is your style or you are experimenting. You should try out retro cat eye, circle, or aviator frames in funky patterns and colours to make your outfit bold and unique.

If you wear prescription glasses, elevate your eyewear game by splurging on high-end designer sunglasses, there are many luxury brands like Gucci, Prada, and Tiffany & Co. that offer stylish prescription options. A cool pair of shades can instantly pull together any outfit while protecting your eyes. Alternatively, you can find cheap promotional products that look very stylish on the ecommerce site, Wordans.

Have fun with hats, scarves, and belts

Hats are an easy way to add a stylish accent to any outfit. To push yourself, you should go beyond basic baseball caps and try on some fedoras, floppy sun hats, or beanies to switch up your look. When shopping for hats, focus on finding ones that complement your face shape as this can make a big difference to the overall look.

Silk scarves are another versatile accessory that can be worn in many different ways. There are never-ending ways to use them, you could crape scarves over dresses or jackets to add a pop of colour and texture.

Replacing a basic belt with one that has statement hardware like studs, grommets or an interesting buckle transforms jeans and pants from casual to chic. Wide belts worn over dresses or cardigans cinch the waist, creating a flattering shape and definition. By having fun with unique hats, colourful scarves, and eye-catching belts, you can easily pull together stylish accessories that show off your personality.

Experiment with jewellery

Layering necklaces, bracelets, and rings is an easy way to add visual interest to any outfit and create a cool and trendy look. When layering jewellery, you should consider mixing different metals like silver, gold, and rose gold for an eclectic look. Another way you could spice up an outfit with jewellery is to combine different chain lengths, charms, and materials like pearls, beads, leather, and metal.

For necklaces, start with a bold choker or statement pendant, then layer progressively longer dainty chains beneath. You can also double-wrap pendants or chains to create a layered look in one necklace which creates a very personal and unique look. Don’t be afraid to mix delicate chains with chunky chokers and pendants. The contrast makes for an interesting style, and you can also include jewellery with personal charms or pendants to show off your personality.