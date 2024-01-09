When it comes to fashion inspiration, comedians are often overlooked. A massive misstep considering the many funny men who deliver laughs and looks. From OG humorists like Cedric the Entertainer and Katt Williams to social media sensations like D.C Young Fly and Kountry Wayne, the guys on stage making you laugh are also making great cases for style.

Keep scrolling for a look at the comedians we consider best dressed and vote for your faves below:

Kevin Hart

IG Reproduction

Dopepic™ by Kevin Kwan

Getty

Kevin Hart’s style blends his lively on stage person with sophisticated tailoring. Whether he’s seaside, courtside or delivering laughs, his looks are polished and eye catching.

DL Hughley

Getty

DL Hughley knows funny and he knows style. As one of The Original Kings of Comedy, Hughley has had us rolling since the early 90s and when you attend a Hughley show you can expect a slick suit, bold accessorizing or funky prints.

Cedric The Entertainer

With Wilmer Valderrama

Golden Globes

Getty

With DL Hughley and Anthony Anderson

IG Reproduction

If he wasn’t already known as The Entertainer, he might be known as Cedric The Dresser. Cedric’s style is a mix of top tailoring and sophisticated streetwear. In his wardrobe, you’ll find Italian suits and collectible kicks.

Steve Harvey

IG Reproduction

IG Reproduction

IG Reproduction

FABY’s 2023 Most Fashionable Man nominee, Steve Harvey, is undoubtedly stylish. His approach to tailoring is vibrant and experimental, often hitting the Family Feud stage in saturated suits of all shades and fabrics. Off stage, he carries his love for bright colors and bold fabrics juxtaposed with rugged denim and luxury knits.

D.C Young Fly

IG Reproduction

IG Reproduction

IG Reproduction

It’s in the name, D.C Young Fly is, well, fly. He’s above the “skinny jeans are out of style” conversations because he keeps his fresh and current with rare kicks and jerseys.

Katt Williams

Getty

Ser Baffo/Netflix

Comedic legend Katt Williams will certainly deliver on these two things every sinle time: laughs and laid edges. Known for his hilarious stand up specials, many iconic movie roles, and arguably one of the best silk presses in Hollywood, Katt Williams’ style is a vital part of the the Katt Williams package.

Kountry Wayne

IG Reproduction

IG Reproduction

IG Reproduction

Wild ‘N Out alum DeWayne Colley specializes in laughs and looks that bring as much joy as he does. He’s unafraid to wear poppy brights and artistic graphics while maintaining a classic side with single to two-breasted suits.

Mike Epps

IG Reproduction

IG Reproduction

Ig Reproduction

In the early 2000s, Mike Epps was known to rock a snapback, fitted, and a jersey or two. Today, his style is a mix of lush fabrics by iconic fashion houses, quality cozy knits, and slick tailoring.

Michael Blackson

Getty

IG Reproduction

IG Reproduction

Michael Blackson’s vivacious sense of style is enough to make you smile before he utters a single word. Whether he’s wearing logomania athleisure with a colorful fur bomber or going for a bold monochromatic moment in a crimson hue, Blackson’s style is as lively as his performances.

That does it! Who do you think is the best dressed comedian?

Vote Below: