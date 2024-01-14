The count down has officially begun for the 4th annual FABY’s Award show and of course we had to recognize the “Flyest Fashion Influencers’ who delivered captivating content season after season.

We created this category to highlight the fashion arbiter’s who are always innovating instead of emulating. These all-powerful influencers have made “stunting” a lifestyle, showing out in the best curated #OOTD’s , and reminding us that fashion is an instant language.

Check out who made the cut, and don’t forget to vote for who you think the FABY’s ‘Flyest Fashion Influencer’ is below!

Photo Credit @Drewvisions

In the realm of glamour and style, Alonzo Arnold keep us coming back for more! As a Celebrity Hairstylist and fashion enthusiast in Atlanta, Alonzo is always polished to perfection. From luxe designers and bespoke garments, to the hottest accessories and tastiest shoe candy, Alonzo eats every single time, and leaves absolutely NO CRUMBS.

Photo Credit @Drewvisions

Photo Credit @Drewvisions

Photo Credit @Drewvisions

Photo Credit: @kendrickkenbeauty

If anyone’s bound to make a statement with vivid colors and lavish labels, Paris Chea is that person. You may have saw Chea on the scene with Marlo Hamptons or styling celebs like Kash Doll and Lil Kim. Based in ATL, Chea has an incredible and transformative sense of fashion, with an eye for the most prolific textures, and fashion-forward silhouettes.

Photo Credit: IG/Reproduction

Photo Credit: @Drewvisions

Photo Credit: IG/Reproduction

Photo Credit: @flashbyben

Known for songs like, “Stop Playing” and “Bandz,” Dess Dior is not only an influencer but also a rapper and hitmaker. She’s always serving a look, whether its mixing prints or rocking the chicest headwear. She has definitely given her name “Dess Dior” justice with her designer inspired ensembles.

Photo Credit: @Flashbyben

Photo Credit: @4shots.iv

Photo Credit: @Flashbyben

Photo Credit: IG/Reproduction

Known as HighLowLuxe on Instagram, Jenee Naylor is an iconic fashionista who gave us endless inspiration all 2023. Whether uptown, downtown or internationally, she has shown us that she’s a chameleon with her profound style. Let’s just put it like this, “if fashion was a crime, Jenny Naylor would be found guilty.”

Photo Credit: IG/Reproduction

Photo Credit: IG/Reproduction

Photo Credit: @byjoshd

Photo Credit: @filmfoot

You know Jayda Cheaves is going to do it big, and in 2023 she came with the heat. From slaying in Pucci and Jean Paul Gaultier, to debuting her own fashion line WAYDAMIN, Jayda showed us just how well-versed she is in the fashion game. With beauty, style and an entrepreneurial spirit, her influence extends far beyond the surface.

Photo Credit: @flashbyben

Photo Credit: IG/Reproduction

Photo Credit: IG/Reproduction

Taina Williams (@latainax3)

Photo Credit: IG/Reproduction

Walking in her celebrity stylist mother, Emily B footsteps, the stunning Taina Williams is a true diva in the making. She set the tone in 2023 with her contemporary resort wear, and well-crafted looks. Her poise, elegance and refined style undoubtedly set her apart from other influencers in 2023.

Photo Credit: IG/Reproduction

Photo Credit: IG/Reproduction

Photo Credit: IG/Reproduction

Photo Credit: IG/Reproduction @jessbaumung

Some say that the “Brits” do it better in the world of fashion, and Karen Blanchard is the perfect representation. Known for her amazing content and well edited feed consisting of dazzling looks and must-have essentials, Karen perhaps is a walking piece of art. This UK girl is slaying the New York streets with bold colors and forward silhouettes which we applaud her for.

Photo Credit: @jessbaumung

Photo Credit: IG/Reproduction

Photo Credit: IG/Reproduction

Photo Credit: IG/Reproduction

By one look, anyone can see that Jai Nice is that girl! If anyone has unleashed a new set of rules, its Jai Nice with her innovative fashion sense consisting of styles we haven’t seen before. From leather and fur trench coats, to the flyest boots and designer handbags, her wardrobe has notable star power.

Photo Credit: IG/Reproduction

Photo Credit: IG/Reproduction

Photo Credit: IG/Reproduction

Kara Chin is a class act, and her elevated style has become her signature. If anyone knows how to capitalize off special moments in the most swankiest ensemble, it’s Kara. This jet-setter can be found slaying the scene at an art exhibit in her Mason Margiela’s, or in Paris with the hottest designer shades. She’s always turning heads and keeping people on their toes to she what she come’s up with next.

Photo Credit: IG/ Reproduction

Photo Credit: IG/Reproduction

Photo Credit: IG/Reproduction

Vote for the ‘Flyest Fashion Influencer’ of 2023 below! Don’t forget to RSVP to attend the FABY’s Award show in New York City on February 8, 2024, by clicking HERE.