The 81st Golden Globe kicked off the 2024 Award season in the most notable way with the brightest stars in film and American television productions rising to the occasion at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills last night.

The exceptional cast from the Color Purple were present including Fantasia who stunned in a black and lavender Dolce & Gabbana gown, Danielle Brooks who kept things spicy haute in a red Moschino number, and Executive Producer, Oprah who proudly represented in a rich purple hued Louis Vuitton dress.

When it came down to the drama, JLO and actress, Janelle James didn’t disappoint in their extravagant gowns that had mesmerizing long trains that were architectural and exuded prestige, and royalty.

Issa Rae, Meryl Streep and Taylor Swift were among the celebrities to glisten in sequins on the red carpet, while stars like Rosamund Pike, Natasha Lyonne, and Billie Eilish stepped outside of the box with vastly different silhouettes.

Ahead, see the best dressed celebrities from the 2024 Golden Globe Awards ceremony who made a sartorial entrance below!

Fantasia in Custom Dolce & Gabbana

Oprah in Louis Vuitton

JLO in Nicole + Felicia Couture

Issa Rae in Pamella Roland

Janelle James in Monsoori

Selena Gomez in Custom Armani Prive

Meryl Streep in Valentino

Lenny Kravitz in Alexander McQueen

Angela Bassett in Custom Dolce & Gabbana

Margot Robbie in Custom Giorgio Armani

Quinta Brunson in Custom Balmain

Taylor Swift in Gucci

Ayo Edebiri in Custom Prada

Skai Jackson in Jenny Packham

Natalie Portman in Christian Dior

Danielle Brooks in Moschino

Rosamund Pike in Christian Dior

Natasha Lyonne in Schiaparelli

DaVine Joy Randolph in Rodarte

Jeannie Mai in Carolina Herrera

Heidi Klum in Sophie Couture

Gayle King in Solace London

Billie Eilish in Willy Chavarria