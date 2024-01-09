The 81st Golden Globe kicked off the 2024 Award season in the most notable way with the brightest stars in film and American television productions rising to the occasion at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills last night.
The exceptional cast from the Color Purple were present including Fantasia who stunned in a black and lavender Dolce & Gabbana gown, Danielle Brooks who kept things spicy haute in a red Moschino number, and Executive Producer, Oprah who proudly represented in a rich purple hued Louis Vuitton dress.
When it came down to the drama, JLO and actress, Janelle James didn’t disappoint in their extravagant gowns that had mesmerizing long trains that were architectural and exuded prestige, and royalty.
Issa Rae, Meryl Streep and Taylor Swift were among the celebrities to glisten in sequins on the red carpet, while stars like Rosamund Pike, Natasha Lyonne, and Billie Eilish stepped outside of the box with vastly different silhouettes.
Ahead, see the best dressed celebrities from the 2024 Golden Globe Awards ceremony who made a sartorial entrance below!
Fantasia in Custom Dolce & Gabbana
Oprah in Louis Vuitton
JLO in Nicole + Felicia Couture
Issa Rae in Pamella Roland
Janelle James in Monsoori
Selena Gomez in Custom Armani Prive
Meryl Streep in Valentino
Lenny Kravitz in Alexander McQueen
Angela Bassett in Custom Dolce & Gabbana
Margot Robbie in Custom Giorgio Armani
Quinta Brunson in Custom Balmain
Taylor Swift in Gucci
Ayo Edebiri in Custom Prada
Skai Jackson in Jenny Packham
Natalie Portman in Christian Dior
Danielle Brooks in Moschino
Rosamund Pike in Christian Dior
Natasha Lyonne in Schiaparelli
DaVine Joy Randolph in Rodarte
Jeannie Mai in Carolina Herrera
Heidi Klum in Sophie Couture
Gayle King in Solace London
Billie Eilish in Willy Chavarria