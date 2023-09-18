Heirs of Afrika Hosts its Sixth Annual International Women of Power Lunch featuring Koshie Mills, Loni Love, Yo Yo, Claire Sulmers, and More!

The sixth annual Heirs of Afrika International Women of Power Luncheon was a moment in Black female excellence and style. Black women from Africa to America gathered in Los Angeles to award and recognize their fellow sisters for their contributions and innovations in their respective fields.

Heirs of Afrika, the global multimedia enterprise/movement founded by Ghanian-American Koshie Mills, tapped comedian and talk show host Loni Love as the host while other dynamic attendees included Dr. Constance Ejuma, creative director Erricka Sumatra, actress Osas Ighodaro and so many more empowering women from across the diaspora.

Photo: Michael Rowe

Dr. Constance Ejuma

IG Reproduction

Erricka Sumatra

Photo: Michael Rowe

Heirs of Afrika founder Koshie Mills(L) with Osas Ighodaro(R)

Photo: IG Reproduction

Among the many powerful figures in the room was our CEO, Claire Sulmers, who had the honor of presenting model Sonia Barbie Tucker with the Goddess Beauty Award. Her sexy leopard print Fashion Bomb Daily Shop dress was a fun contrast to Tucker’s green Je Suis gown.

The evening was accompanied by a fitting performance by the legendary Yo-Yo.

Video: Y’Anad Burrell

It was a fun time!

See more and follow Heirs of Afrika on Instagram @HeirsofAfrika.

