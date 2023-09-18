Who Wore It Better? Saweetie vs Coco Jones in a Red Sequin LaQuan Smith SS23 Cut Out Gown

Both rapper Saweetie and R&B singer Coco Jones wore a sizzling haute red LaQuan Smith gown on two different occasions, and amongst the two- we can’t decide who wore it better.

The sequin-embroidered gown which retails for $2,750 has a plunging round neckline and midriff cutout with a slit in the back. Inspired by the tropical air of Morocco, this dress is vivid in color and seductive which are two attributes that Smith has mastered.

Photo Credit: Getty

On her way to New York Fashion Week last week to view Smith’s latest collection, the “My Type” rapper, 30, wore the SS23 gown with minimal accessories including a silver embellished cuff and statement earrings.

Her beauty and glam was up to par with a bold red ombre lip, and a smokey eye that accentuated her eyes. Her updo with immaculate with a side swoop, and a ponytail that consisted of intricate bantu knots.

She spoke about how she went from standing during one of Smith’s NYFW shows a few years ago, to now being seated front row. In an interview with WWD, Saweetie expressed, “I was actually at one of his first fashion shows,” Saweetie said of her support for the designer. “But when I was at his [early] shows, I was standing, not sitting. I’ve evolved in the fashion world, I know that’s right.”

Photo Credit: Getty

Contrary to Saweetie, Coco Jones kept things simple, allowing the dress to be the statement and paired her look with dangling lavender earrings to the 2023 BET awards. She kept her hair pulled back with two front strands, and opted for a soft nude beat.

With a smaller bust, the dress framed Coco’s body differently than Saweetie’s dress, yet still was complimentary to both of their midsections, characterized with ‘abs for days.’

Photo Credit: Getty

Between Saweetie and Coco, who do you think wore the dress better?