On the Scene at the 2023 VMA’s: Nicki Minaj in Dolce & Gabbana, Yung Miami in Han Kjobenhavn, Cardi B in Dilara, Doja Cat in Monse + More

The VMA’s took off with a bang this past week at New Jersey’s Prudential Center and perhaps there couldn’t have been a better host than Nicki Minaj who has the most #1 rap songs in US iTunes history.

The star-studded affair was nothing shy of spectacular and extraordinary moments with Minaj bringing her performing arts background to the stage in the most theatrical way, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion hitting the stage together, and Diddy performing and receiving the Global Icon award with his children by his side.

Not to mention all the fabulous pink carpet looks that we saw our favorite celebrities arrive in. Yung Miami was a showstopper in designer Han Kjobenhavn, while the legendary Mary J. Blige served us a beaded and feather tease by Albina Dyla.

Cardi B’s silver futuristic ensemble looked complimentary to VMA’s trophy award, “the moon man,” and Saweetie gave skeletal realness in a pink crystal Area gown which appeared to be held together by two skeleton bones.

Sister’s Chloe and Halle Bailey also made a debut at the VMA’s, with Chloe opting for a blue patched Roberto Cavalli gown, and her mini me Halle looking citrusy in an orange Le Thanh Hoa chiffon gown. Word on the street is that Halle may be expecting with beau DDG, and based on the silhouette that she chose, the speculations continue to grow.

Ahead, see what our favorite celebrities wore on the pink carpet at the 2023 VMAS:

Nicki Minaj in Dolce & Gabbana

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Yung Miami in Han Kjobenhavn

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Mary J. Blige in Albina Dyla

Photo Credit: @Sterlingpics

Cardi B in Dilara

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Chloe Bailey in Roberto Cavalli

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Hailey Bailey in Le Thanh Hoa

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Saweetie in Area

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Doja Cat in Monse

Photo Credit: Getty Images

JT in Mirror Palais

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Ashanti in Monica Ivena

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Emily Ratajkowski in Vintage Jean Paul Gaultier

Photo Credit: Getty Images

NLE Choppa in Kennimer

Photo Credit: Getty Images

The Combs Twins and Chance Combs in Dolce & Gabbana

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Doechii in Dsquared2

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Lil Nas X in Palomo

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Shakira in Versace

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Tiffany Haddish in Jason Wu

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Olivia Rodrigo in Ludovic de Saint Sernin

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Karol G in Ashi Studio

Photo Credit: Getty Images

GloRilla in David Koma

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Rita Ora in Rodarte

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Nicki Minaj in Saint Laurent

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Coco Jones in Moschino