On the Scene at the 2023 VMA’s: Nicki Minaj in Dolce & Gabbana, Yung Miami in Han Kjobenhavn, Cardi B in Dilara, Doja Cat in Monse + More

The VMA’s took off with a bang this past week at New Jersey’s Prudential Center and perhaps there couldn’t have been a better host than Nicki Minaj who has the most #1 rap songs in US iTunes history.
The star-studded affair was nothing shy of spectacular and extraordinary moments with Minaj bringing her performing arts background to the stage in the most theatrical way, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion hitting the stage together, and Diddy performing and receiving the Global Icon award with his children by his side.
Not to mention all the fabulous pink carpet looks that we saw our favorite celebrities arrive in. Yung Miami was a showstopper in designer Han Kjobenhavn, while the legendary Mary J. Blige served us a beaded and feather tease by Albina Dyla.
Cardi B’s silver futuristic ensemble looked complimentary to VMA’s trophy award, “the moon man,” and Saweetie gave skeletal realness in a pink crystal Area gown which appeared to be held together by two skeleton bones.
Sister’s Chloe and Halle Bailey also made a debut at the VMA’s, with Chloe opting for a blue patched Roberto Cavalli gown, and her mini me Halle looking citrusy in an orange Le Thanh Hoa chiffon gown. Word on the street is that Halle may be expecting with beau DDG, and based on the silhouette that she chose, the speculations continue to grow.
Ahead, see what our favorite celebrities wore on the pink carpet at the 2023 VMAS:
Nicki Minaj in Dolce & Gabbana
Yung Miami in Han Kjobenhavn
Mary J. Blige in Albina Dyla
Cardi B in Dilara
Chloe Bailey in Roberto Cavalli
Hailey Bailey in Le Thanh Hoa
Saweetie in Area
Doja Cat in Monse
JT in Mirror Palais
Ashanti in Monica Ivena
Emily Ratajkowski in Vintage Jean Paul Gaultier
NLE Choppa in Kennimer
The Combs Twins and Chance Combs in Dolce & Gabbana
Doechii in Dsquared2
Lil Nas X in Palomo
Shakira in Versace
Photo Credit: Getty Images