Fashion Bomb Hair: Asap Rocky’s Oversized Rhinestone Hair Pins Have Captured Attention at NYFW

A$AP Rocky is living up to his “Fashion Killa, Trendy N*gga” title with his latest hairstyle. The Harlem rapper recently attended the Harlem’s Fashion Row Show and Style Awards on Tuesday in New York City, where he accepted the Virgil Abloh, “Icon of The Year” award.
Styled in a crisp white button-down, a bold yellow and black checkerboard tie, that he layered with a cream Celine cardigan and a black pleated skirt, A$AP appeared on the red carpet with style.
However, his hair accessories and style is what really stole the show. Sporting XL rhinestone hair clips attached to his freshly braided cornrows is what sealed the deal for the trendsetter. But are we surprised?
Photo Credit: IG/Reproduction
A$AP is full of bold moves, but this move in particular is still currently the talk of New York’s Fashion Week.
Could this be a trend for the future? That’s the current question and of course A$AP Rocky trendsetting style is helping to facilitate that conversation.
With a dominance in both masculinity and femininity, A$AP is a rapper who has confidence and isn’t afraid of trying new thing out.
It’s safe to say that A$AP Rocky has officially taken the role of leading the new generation of rappers to explore their own unique style with any disregards.
Bombshells, was A$AP Rocky’s hairstyle hot or hmmm?