Kelly Rowland Stunned in a Target X Rowing Blazers Red and Blue Checkered Polo Dress with $550 White Marc Jacobs Platforms and a $2,610 Bottega Veneta Handbag during NYFW

To kickstart New York Fashion Week, Rowing Blazers x Target held a launch event in honor of the brands collaboration set to debut September 23, and perhaps singer Kelly Rowland served as the ‘poster girl’ for their limited edition collection.

Offering an assortment of sporty dresses, blazers and rugby shirts, Rowland was an instant hit in the brands red and purple checkered mini dress that shone brightly against her rich melanated skin complexion.

Photo Credit: @Mikemclenighan

Keep things conventional and playful, with innovative shapes, Rowland paired her Rowing Blazers x Target dress with cotton white Marc Jacobs croc embossed Kiki ankle boots.

The rounded toe Kiki platform boot which retails for $550, is new and improved with an ankle cut style and signature multi straps that fastens in the front. These boots definitely added volume and edginess to Rowland’s fierce look.

Photo Credit: Marc Jacobs Boots

In addition to her platform boots made from cow leather, she also enhanced her outfit with a $2,650 white leather Bottega Veneta mini Jodie hobo bag.

Labeled an ‘It girl” favorite, Kelly’s Bottega Veneta bag was identifiable by the brands signature intrecciato woven construction, gold hardware, and slouchy silhouette which Bottega is known for.

Photo Credit: Bottega Veneta

Kelly Rowland looked classy, preppy and brilliant as she posed in front of a white wall distinguished by colorful art in varied gold frames.

We love her use of white accessories which highlight her white collar on her dress, and we couldn’t help but notice her diamond necklace and bracelet that elevated her ensemble and ultimately blew us away.

Photo Credit: @Mikemclenighan

What say you? Was Kelly’s look HOT! or Hmm…?