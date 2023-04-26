Out with the old and in with the new, Hanifa SS2023 celebrates the renewal of the spring season. With a focus on undoing and blissfully finding newness Hanifa SS2023 is filled with contemporary design elements, various textures, and dreamy cloud-like patterns.

Photo: Hanifa Entering the spring season with a lust for newness isn’t a foreign concept to the ever-emerging brand. The Black woman-owned label is consistently welcoming growth and is committed to transforming with each season. It wasn’t long ago that the brand was a small collection of chunky knits and It resortwear before expanding into accessories and footwear. The Hanifa today is an elevation of the brand that first hit the scene in 2019.

Spring/Summer 2023 has an appreciation for exotic pleating and iridescent tones. Wide-leg-yacht-party-friendly trousers are folded neatly at the waistband, while tiered midi skirts feature pleats atop ruffles. Elsewhere in the collection, asymmetric details cover the backs of night-out dresses, and the brand’s signature sculptural shapes are ever-present.

Photo: Hanifa Photo: Hanifa Photo: Hanifa

The color story of the collection is reminiscent of a fresh floral bouquet. Earth tones dance alongside hues of peony, coral, ivory, and rose, creating an undeniable freshness to the lineup. A blend of draped silks and other delicate fabrics capture femininity and sensuality, while outsized silhouettes and bold sequins evoke strength and power.

Photo: Hanifa Photo: Hanifa Photo: Hanifa

The Hanifa SS2023 collection is now available exclusively online at Hanifa.co. Pricing varies from $139-$1999 with a size range from XS-3XL.