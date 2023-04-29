From LA to Paris and now New York, Rihanna is certainly the epitome of someone living a bicoastal lifestyle. The Barbadian singer was spotted exiting her New York hotel this week while taking her niece Majesty on a shopping spree.

Considering she’s back on the East Coast, she brought her New York swag with her. While in Paris, we captured RiRi in a series of different looks ranging from a Fendi by Karl Lagerfeld oversized Coat, to a Marni getup.

Photo Credit: Splash Images

However, the city that oozes individuality and freedom, allowed Rihanna to let her hair down and take a more understated approach. Opting for the quintessential New York vibe, Rihanna wore a wife-beater shirt with oversize Boyfriend jeans, and a glamorous vintage 1998 Mink coat by John Galliano. Looking like a true New Yorker, she wore a Yankees baseball cap and Timberland 6-Inch Premium “Wheat” boots.

Taking a closer look at the archived John Galliano coat that she also rocked during her time in Paris, you’ll notice the the oversized lapel collars, and rich pattern of the fur. Most notably was the electric blue lining- a novel addition to one of Galliano’s signature looks.

We’re happy to see Rihanna return back to the states in a more tone down look as versatility is key in fashion. However we know it’s only a matter of time before the “B**ch Better Have Money” star brings out her 4-inch heels to walk the New York pavement that’s perfect for a catwalk.