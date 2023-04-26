Kim is becoming a splitting image of her mother Kris, and with being such a hands on mother with her four beautiful children, it’s evident to see that the apple doesn’t fall too far from the tree.

From North West basketball games, to attending soccer tournaments with Saint West– Kim is extremely involved with her children’s extracurricular activities and doesn’t simply rely on a nanny to do all the chores.

Over the weekend, the 42-year old media personality and business women carved time out of her schedule to attend her daughter North West’s basketball game and to match the sporty theme, she rocked track pants.

Photo Credit: Backgrid Images

Kim’s cobalt blue Veterments track pants that had red and white stripes down the sides with snaps were the perfect go-to leisure pants to root her first born on. Similar to how the Vetermenets model featured the track pants, Kim wore a wife beater top and a diamond ‘Kim’ necklace that gave her a fresh and youthful vibe.

Photo Credit: Backgrid Images

Earlier in the month, we spotted the Hulu star vacationing with all of her kids and niece Penelope Disick during a Japan getaway. During the escapade, Kim looked so futuristic with alien inspired sunglasses that matched her electric blue Rains FW23 RTW coat.

Photo Credit: IG Reproduction

Along with Psalms and her twin Chicago, Kim opted for jeans and a t-shirt to go with her grey and white custom Nike Air Jordans. Kourtney’s daughter Penelope kept things simple in all black with a North Face puffer and her cousin North, who’s resembles Kanye so much went for the comfy route with a graphic tee and sweatpants

Photo Credit: IG Reproduction Photo Credit: IG Reproduction

It’s great to see Kim Kardashian traveling and enjoying family time with her children. As summer approaches, we know Kim is bound to take her style to the another level and we look forward to seeing what she has up her sleeve.