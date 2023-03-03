Picking up where Givenchy Fall 2023 Men’s started, Creative Director Matthew M. Williams continues the story of Parisian elegance meets Cali’s coastal ease for the womenswear side of the brand. Taking it back to the École Militaire, where menswear was shown, Williams and the Givenchy team showed a lineup of strong tailoring and femininity.
The looks that followed featured the same solid tailoring with bold shoulders covering overcoats and A-line blazer dresses before opening into a beautiful harmony of textures (leather, cashmere, chiffon, sequin, and velvet). Similar to the menswear lineup, Givenchy women’s FW23 is mostly done in black and black, with a small collection of poppy hues riddled throughout.
The show opened with a black waistcoat outfitted with three box pleats, bold shoulders, and four buttons in addition to the two functional buttons that close the coat. It’s the kind of piece one might assume is couture, and that assumption wouldn’t be so far off. Some of the looks this season, although prêt-à-porter, were crafted in Givenchy’s couture atelier.
The monochromatic offerings come in an array of looks. From proportion play in the tailoring to split leather looks and outstanding eveningwear. However, Williams shakes things up with conceptual layering that mixes textures and highlights distressing. Think, a dystopian Mad Max-like world…but fashion.
Like Givenchy Fall 2023 Men’s, Matthew M. Williams has found thee way to juxtaposed the late Hubert de Givenchy’s iconically Parisian house with the ethos of his own Californian upbringing.