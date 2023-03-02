Celebs showed up and showed out at Milan Fashion Week which came to a closure on Monday. From Lori Harvey who slayed in a Bally denim chambray top and black beaded maxi skirt to to Kim Kardashian who’s the latest muse for Dolce & Gabbana, and made it well-known with a variety of D&G looks- we saw so many celebs making a stampede at the shows in Italy.

Photo: IG Repurposed Photo Cred: Getty Images

Kim Kardashian served us two spicey ensembles including a nude monochromatic two-piece D&G look that had buckles across the bust of her cropped moto top and on her nude midi skirt. Her calf high boots were the perfect addition and perhaps this look reminded us of her “KIMYE” days when Kanye used to style her. Kim also shined brightly in a red embellished two-piece bralette and maxi skirt that was both daring and alluring.

Photo: IG Repurposed

While Lebron James is an MVP on the court, his wife Savannah James has been dominating in the fashion world. Along with Kim Kardashian, Savannah attended the Dolce & Gabbana show in a black D&G lace body suit that was layered with a puffer dress and combat boots. British singer, Dua Lipa also wore black lace while attending the GCDS show in Milan, and she was giving exuberant sex-appeal.

Photo Cred: @Svenja.ava Photo Cred: Getty Images

Savannah was the moment at Milan fashion week and in another look she was draped in a full SS23 Gucci grey double-breasted suit with a blue button up skirt, and statement trousers that had rhinestones perfectly planted down the seams of her pants. She accessorized with a pure white Gucci mini bag and Gucci pumps.

Photo Cred: @Svenja.ava

It’s no surprise that Gucci was a fan favorite amongst many celebs during Milan Fashion week. Celebrities were dripped in Gucci apparel from head to toe including Halle Bailey, and Elda Idris wife, Sabrina Elba was spotted sitting front row with rapper A$AP Rocky at the Gucci show. Sabrina looked effortlessly chic in a brown tweed double breasted Gucci coat with a button up shirt and leather tie. Her distressed Gucci jeans made her ensemble that much more appealing. A$AP Rocky served us a navy Gucci pinstripe suit and layered it with a dark grey skort which we all know is his signature look. A$AP Rocky practically started the trend of men fearlessly incorporating skorts into their wardrobe.

Photo: Courtesy of Gucci

Photo Cred: @byholliem

A$AP Rocky was also spotted walking hand and hand with Rihanna on another occasion while in Milan. Rihanna strutted in a peach Lapointe dress layered with a PDF bomber jacket that was styled with open toe heels. Contrary to his look at the Gucci show, A$AP Rocky kept it classic with a black leather jacket, white tee, and light wide leg denim pants. Most notable was A$AP’s square toe shoes with silver hardware.

Photo Cred: Splash Images

Denim was a major staple during Milan Fashion Week and model Julia Fox made it evident in her denim on denim look by Diesel. She rocked a denim bandeaux top with an off the shoulder denim jacket and rustic denim jeans that look like they were attached to her denim boots. We couldn’t help but to be in awe by her son Valentino who was twinning with his mother in a denim-on-denim look.

Photo Cred: Getty Images

Milan fashion week was highly anticipated, and celebs were definitely a sight to behold. Now that as It’s officially Paris Fashion week and we are undoubtedly in Parisian mode.