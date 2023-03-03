Oliver Rousteing has done it again, redefining fashion and presenting one of the most well-crafted and architectural collections at Paris Fashion Week that exuded structural and classical designs and paid homage to Pierre Balmain.

Photo: Balmain Repurposed Photo: Balmain Repurposed Photo: Balmain Repurposed



The 78-year-old house showcased their Fall/Winter 2023 collection in the capital’s Le Carreau Du Temple and aesthetically speaking, it was a slight nod to their transformational journey over the course of years. Rousteing, who’s been the Creative Designer of Balmain since 2011, has undoubtedly added a new sense of modernity and freshness, providing a new take on tailorship and forward silhouettes. Despite Rousteing’s profound contributions to move the needle forward, this year he returned to the traditional bases of Balmain’s heritage which has inevitably created longevity.

Photo: Balmain Repurposed



From a variety of black and white constructed ensembles to advanced polka dots, off the shoulder suiting, sultry deep necklines and dramatic shapes, Balmain took risks that harmonized beautifully down the runway. Their elaborate and versatile accessories which included statement hats, and handbags were the icing on the cake. As models strutted the catwalk, attendees were continuously surprised by the brilliant details and craftsmanship that each look embodied. Even the large white lapels on blazers and suiting were eye-catching and a fantastical technique that Balmain incorporated on a variety of garments.

Photo: Balmain Repurposed Photo: Balmain Repurposed Photo: Balmain Repurposed

They say, when in doubt, put a bow on it, and Balmain attributed bows on various looks at Paris Fashion Week. From bow ties, to bow inspired silk tops and asymmetrical denim bow jackets- Parisians and fashion lovers alike were in bow paradise. In addition, we saw pearl sweater and trouser combos, studded skirts, and exceptional beading work which Balmain is infinitely know for. Not to mention their symbolic Labyrinth monogram, that was resurfaced from the past and used on designs such as skirt suiting and briefcases.

Photo: Balmain Repurposed Photo: Balmain Repurposed Photo: Balmain Repurposed



It was appeasing to the eye to see how Balmain runway show transitioned into evening wear towards the end of the show delivering must have looks for the next holiday season. Balmain’s off the shoulder rhinestone encrusted dress and beaded cape were incredibly strong and perhaps amongst their best executed designs to date.

Photo: Balmain Repurposed Photo: Balmain Repurposed



Balmain delivered head turning and revolutionized ensembles at Paris Fashion Week that were epic. Their ability to take inspiration from the past and honored Pierre’s Balmain fashion legacy was iconic and inspiring. Balmain continues to remain a head of the curve with their refined yet audacious designs that have undeniably transformed the fashion industry.

