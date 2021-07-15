Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Shannon from Milwaukee

Hey Bombshells! Meet Shannon a model and actress from Wisconsin, check her out below.

Shannon’s style is laid back and edgy, wit a side of glam. In addition to the glamourous life Shannon says, “For the last 2 months myself and 3 other cultural influencers have been going to the Juvenile detention center in Wisconsin a few days each week talking to each inmate/resident face to face.”

She continued by saying, In addition to be a model, her goal is to become a role model, and display more of the things she does in her community.

What do you think of this Bombshell’s style?

Image by Roche Buford

