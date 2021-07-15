Cuban Link Steps Out in a Reconstructed Crystal-Embellished Nirvana T-Shirt and Asymmetrical Blue Skirt by A.L Luxe Couture

Jamira Hanes aka “Cuban Link” has been on everyone’s style radar as the entrepreneur always graces us with head-turning looks. She recently stepped out for a night with her girls donning a super chic look, which led us on a hunt for her outfit as requested by one of our Fashion Bomb readers. @clothesmindedapril types, “You know what to do!! I need deets on Cuban’s top and skirt, pretty please!!! 🤩”

Cuban Link wore a full look by A.L Luxe Couture including the brand’s $130 Nirvana Custom Graphic Tee and $98 Blue Icon Skirt. She completed the look with a white Chanel handbag and a pair of $1,190 Tom Ford Napa Simple Strap evening Sandals (sold out). You can achieve a similar look with $175 Cult of Coqeutte Cima Silver Vegan Leather Sandals from Fashion Bomb Daily Shop.

While A.L. Luxe Couture carries Cuban’s full look, you can also achieve equivalent looks with Hunter Scotto‘s reconstructed tops and PH5’s “Casey” mini skirt.

Would you rock this look?