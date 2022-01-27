Hey Bombshells! Today’s Fashion Bombshell of the Day comes from Toronto Ontario. Schenelle says, “I would describe my style as always “showing up and showing out unapologetically”. Check her out below.

She continued by saying, “My goal is to help women find their own personal style by helping them learn to dress their body correctly with low and high end price tags.”

What do you think of this Bombshell’s style?

Fashion Bombshell of the Day is a feature showcasing the singular style of Fashion Bomb Readers. Send your name, location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com. Images submitted will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of our social media platforms. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game! Please be advised: once published, pictures will remain published or unpublished at our discretion .