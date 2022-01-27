Jordyn Woods is always bringing the heat with her head-turning looks. She recently posed in a brown and pink contrasting seam lace-up mini dress from Fashion Nova. Discover how to achieve her look below:

Jordyn Woods wore Fashion Nova’s $34.99 Opposites Attract Lace Up Mini Dress in brown/combo. The dress appears in a brown knit material with pink exposed seams. Other chic details include its flared sleeves and lace-up component in the front. Additionally, the dress also comes in black/green and orange/combo.

Jordyn allowed the dress to steal the show, rocking a subtle stack of bracelets and small hoop earrings for accessories. She opted for braids as her hairstyle of choice.

Would you rock this dress? Shop it here.