Hey Bombshells! Meet stylist Lauren, our Fashion Bombshell of the Day, check her out below.

She has a minimalist personal style that consists of a neutral color pallets and classic fabrics such as cottons and linens. She keeps things interesting by playing with silhouettes, but never compromising her conservative taste.

What are your thoughts on her style?

Fashion Bombshell of the Day is a feature showcasing the singular style of Fashion Bomb Readers. For your chance to be featured, send your name, location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits(no collages) to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com.