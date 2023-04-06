They say, “photos tell 1000 words,” and the embrace that was captured between head Coach Kim Mulkey and freshman guard player Flau’jae Johnson following their NCAA National Basketball Championship win is unforgettable. Not to mention the ultrachic Nadine Merabi suit that Coach Mulkey arrived in that almost stole the show.

Photo: IG Reproduction

With her second season in tow , Coach Mulkey made history leading Louisiana State University to their first National Title and becoming the first women’s basketball coach to win NCAA championships at multiple schools.

With so much on the line, Coach Mulkey came with her A-game Sunday night and opted for an extravagant court side look. She arrived on the basketball court in a two tone tiger sequin Nadine Merabi suit that retails for $550. Her tiger theme suit was quite fitting hence the LSU ‘Mike the Tiger’ mascot.

Photo: Complimentary of Nadine Merobi

Taking a closer at the show-stopping suit that gave LSU Coach that much more pizzazz, you’ll noticed the plunge neck-line blazer and flare pants that felt modern, and luxurious.