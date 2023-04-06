They say, “photos tell 1000 words,” and the embrace that was captured between head Coach Kim Mulkey and freshman guard player Flau’jae Johnson following their NCAA National Basketball Championship win is unforgettable. Not to mention the ultrachic Nadine Merabi suit that Coach Mulkey arrived in that almost stole the show.
With her second season in tow , Coach Mulkey made history leading Louisiana State University to their first National Title and becoming the first women’s basketball coach to win NCAA championships at multiple schools.
With so much on the line, Coach Mulkey came with her A-game Sunday night and opted for an extravagant court side look. She arrived on the basketball court in a two tone tiger sequin Nadine Merabi suit that retails for $550. Her tiger theme suit was quite fitting hence the LSU ‘Mike the Tiger’ mascot.
Taking a closer at the show-stopping suit that gave LSU Coach that much more pizzazz, you’ll noticed the plunge neck-line blazer and flare pants that felt modern, and luxurious.
It’s evident to see that Coach Mulkey brought the pressure and conquered the challenge. She came to win and did so in style while leading some of the best and brightest basketball players in the nation.
Witnessing guard player Flau’jae Johnson who Coach Mulkey recruited last year, run up to hug her demonstrates her effective leadership. It was touching to Coach Mulkey cry tears joy as LSU won 102-85 on Iowa’s turf. We can’t wait for next season to see Coach Mulkey’s fashionable looks and if they involve Nadine Merabi, we know that she’s sure to turn heads.
Video: @Marchmadnesswbb