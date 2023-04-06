What better way to start a new month than with a star-studded event where some of the music industry’s best gather together for a night of celebration and awards? On April 2, country music’s brightest stars traveled to Austin, Texas for the 57th edition of the CMT Awards, the big springtime ceremony that honors country music videos and television performances. Singers like Kane Brown took home the Video of the Year award, while country music veteran Shaina Twain won the Equal Play award.
Naturally, these tasteful talents arrived in their best awards ceremony garb and hit the red carpet before they hit the stage. Scroll to see the red carpet highlights.