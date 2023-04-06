What better way to start a new month than with a star-studded event where some of the music industry’s best gather together for a night of celebration and awards? On April 2, country music’s brightest stars traveled to Austin, Texas for the 57th edition of the CMT Awards, the big springtime ceremony that honors country music videos and television performances. Singers like Kane Brown took home the Video of the Year award, while country music veteran Shaina Twain won the Equal Play award.

Naturally, these tasteful talents arrived in their best awards ceremony garb and hit the red carpet before they hit the stage. Scroll to see the red carpet highlights.

Megan Thee Stallion in custom DEFAÏENCE

Photo: Getty Images

Blake Shelton with Gwen Stefani in Valentino

Photo: Getty Images

Carrie Underwood in Dolce & Gabbana

Photo: Getty Images

Shaina Twain

Photo: Getty Images

Ingrid Andress in Khosrov

Photo: Getty Images

Kelsea Ballerini in Dolce & Gabbana and Jimmy Choo

Photo: Getty Images

Kane Brown in Alexander McQueen with Katelyn Brown

Photo: Getty

Dixie D’Amelio in Gucci

Photo: Getty Images

Reyna Roberts

Photo: Getty Images

Megan Moroney in RETROFÊTE

Photo: Getty Images

Kylie Morgan in RETROFÊTE and Sam Edelman

Photo: Getty Images

Tiera Kennedy in Solace London

Photo: Getty Images

Tameca Jones

Photo: Getty Images

Kennedy Davenport, Jan Sport, Manila Luzon and Olivia Lux

Photo: Getty Images