Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Erika J from Miami

Today’s Fashion Bombshell of the Day goes to Erika J from Miami. Check her out below.

This young entrepreneur is making waves in the beauty industry. At only 24 she has managed to fund her lavish lifestyle by selling hair extentions and her own hair products. Her style is a mixture of street style and glam depending on the day.

What do you think of this bombshell’s style?

