You Should Know: Dawn Dickson, The CEO Flat Out of Heels

Dawn Dickson, CEO of the tech company PopCom, has developed artificially intelligent vending machines for fashionable flats called Flat Out Heels located in airports, clubs, malls and hotels across the country.

The machines offer fashionable rollable flats so women can sooth their soles from painful heels while out and about.

The company @flatoutofheels offers an array of colors/styles which have been worn by celebrities like Lala Anthony, Eva Langoria, Claudia Jordan, Shaun Robinson, Meagan Good and Vivica Fox.

You can also find the shoes at your local DSW stores.

