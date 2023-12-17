From the NBA to the NFL, and even Formula 1, athletes have been showing out in style. Our Bomber highlight this week is a fashion-forward pick from the Buffalo Bills.

This weekend, wide receiver Stefon Diggs went viral for his outsized pink look. An unreleased Kirby set by Liem Homme, the eye-catching ensemble featured a fuzzy pink hoodie with matching trousers outfitted with a thick, almost robe-like, belt. He broke up the pink on pink with a white woven Bottega Veneta duffle.⁠ However, this isn’t the first time he’s demonstrated he’s a force in football and fashion.

At the top of the year, Diggs attended the Met Gala as a guest of Tommy Hilifiger and honored the late Karl Lagerfeld in a tweed single-breasted suit with Chanel-esque chains clipped to his waist. His day-to-day style is just as noteworthy as his red carpet looks. Sporting street favorites like Chrome Hearts and Denim Tears, Diggs proves he’s as multifaceted a dresser as he is a player.

Whether he’s on or off the field, you can count on Stefon Diggs to give you something to look at.

