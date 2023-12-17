Happy Sunday, Bombers and Bombshells!

I just got back from beautiful St. Louis, Missouri, where I hosted the Fur and Leather Centre’s annual Fur Fashion Show!

Owner Tiara Peach (pictured above alongside Big Boss Vette and Yours Truly) is revolutionizing the fashion industry, taking previously stodgy silhouettes and injecting them with color and singular flair. She showed her design chops in a Bomb Fashion Show that featured over 70 pieces, curated by celebrity stylist Kris Shelby.

The show offered items for children, women, and men. Even Little Mendeeces hit the runway in a snake embossed leather jacket.

The event concluded with a performance by St. Louis’s very own Blakeianaa:

Lots of Bombers and Bombshells were in the building, wearing their most eye catching winter coats:

Tiara Peach with Big Boss Vette and the Winner of our Blue Friday Fur Giveaway

I was blessed to host the show, and bet on black in a House of CB dress and a mink floor length coat from the Fur and Leather Centre!

The company has 7 locations across the nation, and they literally have every kind of coat you could ever dream of to stay warm in the winter.

Learn more on Instagram @TheFurandLeatherCentre and tell them I sent you!

