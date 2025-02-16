Tiara Peach of FGM Bespoke Means Fur Business

Fashion is more than just clothing—it’s an art form, a statement, and for Tiara Peach, it’s a way of life. As the visionary behind FGM Bespoke, a standout fur brand based in St. Louis, Peach has carved out a space for herself in an industry where few Black women have had the opportunity to shine. “In this industry, there’s not a lot of women. Not a lot of Black women. It’s difficult, but I’m out here and I’m doing it!” she proudly states. And doing it, she is.

Born and raised in Chicago, Tiara Peach’s journey into fashion started early, influenced by her mother and grandmother, who taught her the art of quilting. From pinning together her own doll clothes as a child to attending Columbia College and Harper University in Illinois for fashion marketing and merchandising, Peach was always destined for design. However, her path took an unexpected turn when she initially pursued beauty school and became a traveling makeup artist. Then, the pandemic hit, and as she helped her husband John with his e-commerce business, she found herself falling deeply in love with the world of fur. Four years later, she’s dominating it.

FGM Bespoke, which stands for Furry Godmother Bespoke, was named in honor of a close friend who passed away. “She was a radio host and always supported us. She once told me, ‘You’re like the Furry Godmother.’ And the name just stuck.” Now, Peach is using her brand to empower women through bold, statement-making pieces that are as unique as the women who wear them. “The best customer is the Black woman. It’s one of their own who’s actually doing it. Supporting your own people. Trying to cater to all types of Black women. We’re vibrant. We love to be creative and different.”

Mary J Blige in FGM Bespoke

Her signature designs include neon cropped Kiki furs, candy cane pants, and red denim with fox swirls, each piece crafted with meticulous detail and Peach’s own personal touch. “I make it for myself first, and then I do it for everyone else,” she says with a laugh. Her favorite? A stunning leopard gown with fur trim , exuding luxury and drama.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 07: A model walks the runway for The Fur and Leather Centre during the Flying Solo February 2025 Runway Show on February 07, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Flying Solo)

Peach’s design process is far from conventional. She draws inspiration everywhere—shopping, streetwear, and even existing pieces she reimagines. “I’ll see something and think, ‘Hmm, I wonder how that would look with some fur on there.’” Whether it’s adding fur trims to denim, mixing textures, or designing from scratch, her approach is both innovative and personal. “Fur isn’t as easy as you think. You have to stretch it, nail it on a board, cut it with special tools—it’s a whole different process because it’s skin rather than fabric.”

Latto in a Mongolian Coat from FGM Bespoke

Her work has garnered attention from style icons like Mary J. Blige, Latto, Brit Eady, and Claire Sulmers, all of whom embody the confidence and boldness that her designs represent. But beyond the glitz and glamour, Peach is dedicated to sustainability and legacy. She often works on heirloom projects, repurposing cherished fur pieces into pillows, blankets, vests, or even teddy bears. “Fur lasts forever,” she says. “It’s not just about fashion, it’s about creating something meaningful that can be passed down.”

For Tiara Peach, fur isn’t just about keeping warm—it’s about making a statement. “It’s not about the weather, it’s about the fashion,” she declares. And with a growing clientele, a devoted fan base, and an unwavering passion for her craft, there’s no doubt that Tiara Peach means fur business.

Images: Salvatore DeMaio/Ebony Magazine/Sterling Pics