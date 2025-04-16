Claire’s Life: Hosting FGM Bespoke’s Baltimore Pop Up at the Roost with Tiara Peach and Persia Nicole

This past weekend, I had the pleasure of co-hosting FGM Bespoke’s Fur & Mimosas event in Baltimore alongside owner Tiara Peach and Radio personality Persia Nicole. A select group of bombshells came through ready to sip, shop, and treat themselves to luxurious fur pieces—and they did just that!

Guests had the opportunity to try on an array of stunning outerwear, from statement-making coats to timeless classics, all offered at special event pricing. The highlight of the day? Tiara Peach debuting a gorgeous gold trench coat that gave a sneak peek into what’s next for the brand. While fur remains at the heart of FGM Bespoke, Tiara shared that this spring, the focus is shifting towards fur trims and leather—bold, elevated pieces perfect for the new season.

For the occasion, I wore the Attico jeans, an Outkast tee (ATL Shawty!), and I switched in between several options from FGMBespoke.

Which was your favorite?

The vibes were high, and it was a true celebration of craftsmanship, creativity, and community. Catch a few highlights in the video below, and if you’re ready to upgrade your wardrobe, shop the latest at fgmbespoke.com and fashionbombdailyshop.com.

What do you think—are you leaning into leather this spring?

Images: Glow Optical