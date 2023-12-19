The countdown to New Year’s Eve is on, and while we’re so sad to see 2023 go, we can’t wait to show up and out for the last day of the year.
This year was all about making a statement. From the Beyoncé-influenced silver trend to hot pants and the color red, 2023 will be remembered as the year we lived our main character fantasies.

Carry that star power into the new year, and step into 2024 with a statement shoe from Fashion Nova. Whether you’re looking for a cute bewt or a twinkly stiletto, Fashion Nova has the hottest heels to ring in the new year.

See our top picks below! 

 

Your Better Half Heeled Sandals

Addison Embellished Bow Heels

Need a Reason Embellished Heeled Sandals

New Found Love Heeled Sandals

Borrowed Hearts Heeled Sandal

Just Over You Mules

Wifey Me Up

Special Event Pumps

Sweetest Thing Wrap Up Heels

Valentina Rhinestone Pant Boots

Fall For Me Wedges

Special Someone Heeled Sandals

Nothing But the Best Wrap Heels

My Treat Heeled Sandals

Wait Too Long Platform Pumps

Emerson Mule Wedges

New Bloom Mules

We Should Be Strappy Heeled Sandals