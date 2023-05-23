Hey all you Bombers and Bombshells, this week’s men’s style feature belongs to Dwayne from the BK.

When it comes to style influences, Dwayne credits the infamous A$AP Rocky. He finds inspiration in the Harlem rapper’s tasteful layering skills and patchwork approach to style. Using the high-low dressing technique, this Brooklyn style star is a frequent at Zara, mmnl, Boohoo Man, and ASOS.

On Instagram , Dwayne’s shows off his colorful style which he describes as fun and authentic.

If you’re interested in being featured as a Fashion Bomber of the Week: DM Fashion Bomb Men your name, city, a brief bio on your style and 5-10 photos of your best looks.