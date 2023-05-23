The best girlfriend award should probably go to Angela Simmons at this point because she pulled all the stops to ensure that her beau Yo Gotti had the best birthday ever.

Can we also talk about the power of manifestation because I don’t know if you recall but back in 2016 Yo Gotti first shot his shot at Simmons in his song, “Down In the DM,” where he raps,

And I just followed Angela (Simmons)

Boy, I got a crush on Angela (Simmons)

They like, “Damn, Gotti, you bold” (bold)

F**k it, I’m gon’ let the world know (goals)

Well, Well, Well, 7 years later and Yo Gotti finally got his Angela Simmons who he appears to be happily in love with. The couple who made it instagram official during the New Year has been riding strong and spotted on various dates and bae-cations.

For his Birthday, Angela surprised Yo Gotti with a trip to the Philippines where she invited family and friends to help celebrate his 42nd birthday. In addition to flying out members from Yo Gotti’s Collective Music Group (CMG) such as MoneyBagg Yo and Glorilla who joined in on the festivities.

Photo Credit: IG Reproduction

Angela of course came dripped from head to toe in a gold Alex Perry dress that had ruching throughout and complimented the 35 year old curves. She accessorized with a Van Cleef & Arpels necklace, along with patent leather Alaia sandals that has a statement buttocks gold heel.

Photo Credit: IG Reproduction Photo Credit: IG Reproduction Photo Credit: IG Reproduction

Contrary to Angela, Yo Gotti opted for darker tones with a black Louis Vuitton button up shirt with black and grey Louis Vuitton sneakers that were quite fitting for the birthday king.

For his birthday gift, Simmons surprised her boo with a black Tesla SUV that he had been longing for. It hasn’t even been a year and Simmons is going above and beyond to appease her man. It’s clear to see that love has no limits.

Photo Credit: IG Reproduction

It’s also great to see Angela Simmons in love and happy again since the passing of her Fiancé and son’s father back in 2018.

Perhaps Yo Gotti is a constant reminder that you can acquire anything or anyone when you relentlessly and courageously pursue it. We hope that this love last for an eternity and as Angela’s birthday approaches in September we can’t wait to see how Yo Gotti shows out for the woman he’s been yearning for since 2016.