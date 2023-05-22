If there’s one collection that celebs can’t get enough of, it’s the Dolce&Gabbana X Kim Kardashian collection that first debut at Milan Fashion Week last September.

The edgy and fierce RTW collection is comprised of everything from cheetah print and bejeweled ensembles to neutral and metallic tones.

“Inspired by the archives of the 1990’s and 2000’s, the new Dolce&Gabbana SS23 Collection, in collaboration with Kim Kardashian, presents clothing and accessories rich in sensuality and elegant detail. A Timeless style created for a unique woman, a modern diva,” was written on Dolce&Gabbana’s website.

While we’ve seen numerous stars in a variety of Dolce&Gabbana X Kim Kardashian pieces, one style in particular that is a fan favorite is the $4,044 black calf-length dress in jersey Milano that is bedazzled with Rhinestones.

Of course Kris Jenner supported her daughter by sporting the chic black bodycon dress that looked so business appropriate on the 67 year old momager.

In addition, we spied Natalia Bryant in the same dress offering a youthful spin with a black clutch and open-toe sandal heels. Bryant was recently credited on Beyonce’s ‘Renaissance tour’ for serving as an Intern in various departments so it only feels right that University of Southern California student is smiling ear to ear.

Ashanti kept it sexy and daring by tailoring the dress above her knee and Media Personality and entrepreneur PreMadonna gave her own glamorous touch by adding a feather and crystal belt which modernized the dress.

Ahead see how each woman wore the Dolce&Gabbana X Kim Kardashian dress below and let us know who you think wore it best!

Kris Jenner

Natalia Bryant

Photo Credit: @Shotbynyp

Ashanti

PreMadonna