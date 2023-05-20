Beyoncé can wear practically anything and look spectacular because that’s the power that Queen B has.

Currently on her European leg of her Renaissance tour, Beyonce made her way to the UK from Sweden where she kicked off much awaited tour. The ‘Alien Superstar’ looked sophisticated chic in a plaid suit short combo while posing in her hotel suite and going for a stroll around London.

Photo Credit: IG/Reproduction

Among her various stylists, KJ Moody is responsible for this haute look which consists of a brown Michael Kors collection suit that had a vest jumpsuit underneath her oversize blazer.

Most notably was Beyoncé accessories which consisted of vintage Chanel earrings, a black Dior bag , and her signature Louboutin nude pumps. We know the queen loves a good red bottom!

Photo Credit: IG/Reproduction Photo Credit: IG/Reproduction Photo Credit: IG/Reproduction

Beyoncé is all smiles and looks genuinely happy to be back on stage and in her element. If you have ever seen Beyoncé perform live, then you seriously know that no one else can compare as she’s one of the best entertainers of our time.

Photo Credit: IG/Reproduction

We’re happy to see Beyoncé finding balance between working so hard and enjoying her leisure time. We know the Virgo in her is such a perfectionist, that following her stroll, she went right back to the drawing board.