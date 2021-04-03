Fashion Bomb Wedding: Jeannie Mai in Galia Lahav and Jeezy in Custom Pink Teofilo Flor Suit Tie the Knot With Home Ceremony in Atlanta

Following an engagement announcement back in April of 2020, Jeannie Mai and Jeezy have finally tied the knot with an official ceremony! The two wed on March 27th with a home ceremony in Atlanta surrounded by close friends and family. Of course, you know Fashion Bomb Daily has all the details on the couple’s bomb wedding looks:

The bride Jeannie Mai wore a Galia Lahav gown which featured an avant-style gathered veil, styled by Lisa Cera.

The groom Jeezy wore a custom pink suit by his favorite tailor Teofilo Flor, styled by Kris Shelby.

For the afterparty aka the reception, the two opted for matching Versace top and pants sets for a more chill look.

Congratulations to the Fashion Bomb Couple!

Photos: Denis Reggie