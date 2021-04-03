How to Look Like a Celebrity Being on a Tight Budget

Description: If you don’t have much money to buy expensive branded clothes, you still can look posh if you know certain tips and tricks on how to dress up trendy.

Most young people are huge fashionistas who want to stand out from the crowd with their outfits and look like real celebs. However, their incomes often leave much to be desired even if they combine studying with a part-time job. How can they look posh on a budget? Is there any secret, or they are doomed to look mediocre until they graduate and find a high-paid job? Well, when you come across a good-looking person, the first thing that attracts you is their confidence. If a person has low self-esteem, they will look cheap even if their outfit costs several thousand dollars. Thus, before choosing clothes that will help you look different, you should work on your inner state. Celebrities are far from perfect in most cases, so you don't need to torture yourself with diets and exercises. We will share some secrets that will help you highlight your personality and best features. It's what all famous people do even when they put on clothes from the mass-market category.

Find your style

You might have noticed that all celebrities dress up differently and don’t try to imitate others. It is worth following their example in this regard. Even though it may seem a trifle at first, you may struggle to achieve the desired result. If you find attractive looks on Pinterest and buy alike clothes, you will hardly look the same posh. Thus, it makes sense to work on your style to reflect your personality and send the right “message” to everyone around. You should know what suits you most to determine your style aesthetic and choose comfortable clothes that will add confidence. Pay attention to celebrities whose style vibes with yours to get inspired.

Buy high-quality essentials

If you ask a stylist about pieces of clothes you should buy in the first place, the chances are high they will start talking about some basic things that create the foundation of any wardrobe. Thus, it is worth postponing the purchase of shoes that will cost you a fortune if you lack quality essentials. These items will help you achieve the celebrity style aesthetic since you will combine them with anything you want. Remember that simplicity is the key to success, just make sure to purchase essentials made of natural and high-quality fabrics, so your clothes will not wear out after several washes. You either buy nice or buy twice, so it is up to you to decide. The modern market offers many affordable brands that create pretty quality basic clothes. Of course, it is better to go shopping offline to feel the fabric and make sure the chosen t-shirt looks great on you.

Practice minimalism

If it is not about some serious events and shows, celebs are usually minimalist in their outfit choices because simple styles always look great. Ordinary people often overdo it with “attractive” looks, making them too bulky. Thus, if you adhere to the minimalist concept in clothes, accessories, and makeup, you will look more sophisticated. If you put on an ordinary white t-shirt with blue jeans of the right size and complete your outfit with sneakers and a suitable watch, you will already look wonderful. Just make sure to consider your body type when purchasing clothes. Of course, it can be a challenge to find the perfect fit, but the result will be worth all the effort.

Invest in several designer items

Celebs and fashionable bloggers adore luxury and world-famous brands. One expensive accessory, for example, a Tiffany chain, Dior sunglasses, or a Gucci bag, can move your basic outfit to a new level. Luxury items can cost you a fortune, and if you are on a budget, you cannot afford such purchases. However, there is a way out. You can opt for some more modest yet visible and posh accessories. For example, you can pick up a wallet of a famous brand or trendy sunglasses. Besides, bear in mind that you can grab them on sale for a pretty affordable price or try your luck on resales.

Choose high-quality shoes

Many people judge someone’s whole image by their shoes, so it makes sense to pay special attention to this piece of your wardrobe. If you opt for heels to look more feminine and posher, make sure you feel comfortable in them. Modern trends suggest wearing sneakers and flats to make images more relaxed. Most celebs wear affordable shoes you can easily purchase even on a budget. For example, Converse sneakers are still in vogue and can fit various outfits. However, if you decide to spend a penny on leather shoes, make sure to choose some branded and high-quality options that will help raise the price tag of your whole look.

Grooming is a key

Even if you have spent all your money on clothes to look great, your efforts will be in vain if you seem messy. It is important to pay attention to your makeup and hairstyle since they affect how people perceive your image. Celebs are no exception, and that’s why their haters become more active when they come across pics in which fashionistas look weird due to the mismatch between appearance and clothes. Don’t forget about a skincare routine, personal hygiene, and the importance of a perfume you wear.