You Ask, We Answer! Joie Chavis Celebrates Easter in Stella McCartney White Printed Jacket and Pants Set and Hermes Boomerang Sneakers

You ask, we answer! @mrstb says, “I love this outfit!! Where did she get it from???”

Joie Chavis celebrated Easter in style, rocking an $850 Stella McCartney Jacket, $625 Marble Jeans, a Chanel bag, and $860 Hermes Boomerang Sneakers.

Her jacket is emblazoned with a unique and characterful marble print. It’s been made in Italy from certified organic cotton blended with a touch of stretch.

Stella McCartney’s white jeans are printed with an exuberant marbled pattern that highlight’s the designer’s free-spirited approach. They’re shaped in Italy from denim to a flattering high-rise silhouette with front patch pockets for a utilitarian twist, then fall to wide, tapered legs.

Her sneakers are in printed Epsom calfskin with the brand’s iconic orange sole.

Shop her look here, here, and here.:

Would you splurge?