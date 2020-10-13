Fashion Bomb Wedding: DJ Mustard and Chanel McFarlene in Ivory House of CB ‘Margaux’ Dress and Mini Fendi Baguette Bag Tie the Knot With Small Wedding Dinner!
Lots of love and weddings happened over the weekend! First, we witnessed the glamorous wedding of Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill. Now, we witnessed yet another moment of tying the knot with music producer DJ Mustard and lifestyle blogger Chanel McFarlene.
While the big wedding is postponed until next year due to COVID-19, the two decided to hold a small intimate dinner on October 10th with close friends and family! The candle-lit wedding dinner was held outside on a beautiful night following a cream color theme.
Chanel McFarlene wore the $899 House of CB “Margaux” dress from their bridal collection. The dress appeared in ivory and featured delicate draping to accentuate her overall physique. She paired the dress with Fendi’s Mini Baguette Bag.
Congrats to the Fashion Bomb couple!